EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Investigators are searching for two sex offenders who are both persons of interest in the disappearance of a woman in Kentucky. Brendan Camous and Clinton Peterson are believed to be homeless — and possibly living in shacks in El Paso County, Teller County, or northeastern Colorado.
Camous and Peterson are considered armed and dangerous.
Camous is 27 years old, 5-foot-6, weighs 160 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes. He has two felony and one misdemeanor arrest warrants for Failure to Register as a Sex Offender, Failure to Comply with a Sex Assault on a Child Sentence and Failure to Appear on a Driving Under the Influence charge.
Peterson is 29 years old, 5-foot-8, weighs 175 pounds and has red hair and blue eyes. He has three felony and one misdemeanor arrest
warrants for Failure to Register as a Sex Offender and Failure to Comply with Probation.
Both parties are persons of interest in the disappearance of a woman in Nicholas County, Kentucky. Lori Feltz, 58, went for a short walk the day after Christmas in 2016. She never made it to her destination. Her family says she is mentally challenged and takes medicine daily for seizures.
If you have information on the location of Brendan Camous or Clinton Peterson, you’re asked to call 719-520-6666.