BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) – Boulder police say a 12-year-old boy had to use his Trump campaign yard sign to protect himself from a woman who attacked him. On Friday, police released a sketch of the suspect.
The assault happened just after noon on Monday, when the boy was riding his bike northbound on Folsom Street near Glenwood Drive. Police said a woman on a moped passed him and spotted the sign that he had on the back of his bike.
According to the report, she pulled a U-turn, rode up to him and started hitting him “in the back of the head and the arms” with closed fists. Investigators say it was because of the political banner. The woman then allegedly tried to take the sign away from the boy, but he was “using it to defend himself against the attack,” reporting officers said in their report.
The boy said he was struck between four and five times and also got scratched on the arm.
Police in Boulder want to find the woman. Anyone who has information about who she is and where she might be is asked to contact Boulder police. She was described as follows:
– White female
– In her 20s or 30s
– Blond/brownish hair that went past her shoulders
– Wearing a tan jacket, blue shirt, and blue jeans
The moped was grayish blue with a black seat.