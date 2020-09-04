Comments
LAKEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4)– Arlene Madden celebrated her 101st birthday this week and she has some sage advice for the rest of us, “Do as you please.”
Madden celebrated her birthday at the Lakewood Reserve Senior Living facility. She took a picture with her birth certificate because she didn’t have one until last year.
Madden tried tracking it down when she was in her 30s but could only obtain her church and school records. Her grandson came to the rescue, did some research and surprised her with a copy.