AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – Two people were hurt in an accident involving at least one semi truck in the eastern part of Aurora on Thursday, and one had to be taken to the hospital in a medical helicopter. It happened at Powhaton Road and Jewell Avenue.

(credit: Aurora Fire Department)

The fire department responded to the scene when a truck exploded in flames and a small grass fire started.

A hazmat team came in to clean up leaking fuel, and firefighters from nearby Bennet came to help with additional water resources.

(credit: Aurora Fire Department)

The cause of the crash is under investigation. The person who had to be taken to the hospital by helicopter was described as having life threatening injuries.

