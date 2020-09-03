AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – Two people were hurt in an accident involving at least one semi truck in the eastern part of Aurora on Thursday, and one had to be taken to the hospital in a medical helicopter. It happened at Powhaton Road and Jewell Avenue.
The fire department responded to the scene when a truck exploded in flames and a small grass fire started.
HazMat team is working to offload fuel from vehicles. @AuroraPROS contacted to evaluate the threat of burnt trees. 1 of 2 patients considered to have life threatening injuries. #AFRIncident pic.twitter.com/2Cc9bOquzF
— Aurora Fire Rescue (@AuroraFireDpt) September 3, 2020
A hazmat team came in to clean up leaking fuel, and firefighters from nearby Bennet came to help with additional water resources.
The cause of the crash is under investigation. The person who had to be taken to the hospital by helicopter was described as having life threatening injuries.