JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– A driver in a stolen car crashed into a Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office patrol vehicle with a deputy behind the wheel. The crash happened at the Southwest Plaza Mall off Bowles and Wadsworth Boulevard on Thursday night.
The crash happened when deputies were following the stolen car. The deputy was taken to the hospital but didn’t suffer serious injuries.
The suspect driver, Savanah Simoneau, 18, was taken into custody and faces multiple charges.
