BREAKING NEWSHealth department sues Bandimere Speedway after 'Stop the COVID Chaos' rally
CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Jennifer McRae
Filed Under:Jefferson County News

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– A driver in a stolen car crashed into a Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office patrol vehicle with a deputy behind the wheel. The crash happened at the Southwest Plaza Mall off Bowles and Wadsworth Boulevard on Thursday night.

(credit: Jefferson County)

The crash happened when deputies were following the stolen car. The deputy was taken to the hospital but didn’t suffer serious injuries.

Savanah Simoneau (credit: Jefferson County)

The suspect driver, Savanah Simoneau, 18, was taken into custody and faces multiple charges.

(credit: Jefferson County)

Jennifer McRae

Comments
  1. TomTancredoFan says:
    September 3, 2020 at 5:36 pm

    Hey Bonnie, where’s Clyde?

    Reply

Leave a Reply