AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – Aurora police say Joseph and Jossline Roland were robbed and killed after responding to an online advertisement for a used car. On Thursday, 18-year-old Kyree Brown was formally charged with two counts of first degree murder.
Investigators say Brown admitted to stealing the 2017 Toyota RAV4 and posting it for sale on the Letgo app. When the Rolands met him to buy the car, with thousands of dollars in cash, Brown allegedly pulled a gun — and shot them as they tried to get away.
According to the arrest affidavit, Brown said he met the couple at the Southlands Mall on Aug. 14 and told them he accidentally brought the wrong vehicle title. He asked them to follow him to an apartment on East Cornell Circle, near South Parker Road.
Brown said he pointed the gun at Joseph Roland, while the couple was still in their car, and demanded the money. He said the car started moving and he decided to shoot Joseph — and accidentally shot Jossline.
Joseph, 39, and Jossline, 40, were pronounced dead at the hospital, within five minutes of each other. They leave behind five children.
After the deadly shooting, police say Brown posted the car for sale on the app again — under a different name. Investigators determined the likelihood of another innocent citizen being robbed and/or murdered was significant.
Brown was arrested on Aug. 27, after a chase which ended near 29th Avenue and Central Park Boulevard in Denver.
