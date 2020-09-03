CDOT Is Preparing For Heavy Traffic Due To Labor Day WeekendTo reduce potential traffic delays CDOT is suspending construction closures for the holiday weekend.

Colorado Records Lowest Number Of Unemployment Claims Since Pandemic HitThe Colorado economy received some much-needed good news on Thursday. The Colorado Department of Labor and Employment announced Thursday the lowest number of unemployment claims since the pandemic hit.

Denver Business Owner To Pay $62K For Making False Claims About Hand SanitizerState investigators say a Denver-based entrepreneur was making false claims about the hand sanitizer he began producing in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, Cole Evans will pay $62,500 to Colorado for misleading buyers and consumers.

Douglas County Commission Wants Kendrick Castillo To Be Featured In National Garden Of American HeroesKendrick Castillo died a hero, and now he's under consideration to be featured in the National Garden of American Heroes. That's because of the Douglas County Board of Commissioners, who recently submitted Castillo's name for the Trump Administration's planned statue garden.

Kyree Brown Charged With Murdering Couple Who Responded To Ad For Used CarAurora police say Joseph and Jossline Roland were robbed and killed after responding to an online advertisement for a used car. On Thursday, 18-year-old Kyree Brown was formally charged with two counts of first degree murder. Katie Johnston reports.

Justin Vigil Sentenced To Prison For Stealing AR-15s From Gun StoreJustin Vigil, 31, of Denver, was sentenced Wednesday to more than three years in prison for breaking into and burglarizing a Littleton gun store in 2018. Katie Johnston reports.

