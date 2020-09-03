BREAKING NEWSHealth department sues Bandimere Speedway after 'Stop the COVID Chaos' rally
By Jennifer McRae
PUEBLO, Colo. (CBS4)– Joey Chestnut is well known for eating a record 75 hot dogs at the 4th of July eating contest in Coney Island. Now, he’s coming to the Colorado State Fair.

NEW YORK, NY – JULY 04: Joey Chestnut wins the 2018 Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest and sets a new record of eating 74 hot dogs in 10 minutes on July 4, 2018 in the Coney Island neighborhood of the Brooklyn borough of New York City. (Photo by Steven Ferdman/WireImage)

The competitive eater will try to win the World Slopper eating competition in Pueblo on Saturday. Participants will have 8 minutes to eat as many quarter-pound burger patties on a 4-inch bun with a 4-inch long slice of cheese.

Green chile is smothered on top but the competitors don’t have to finish that part.

Last year’s winner will be defending his title. Darren Breeden is the 4th ranked eater and ate a little more than 28 burgers to win. Aurora’s Bryan Beard will also be competing.

The event will be livestreamed at 1 p.m. on Saturday from the Colorado State Fair’s website and on its Facebook page.

