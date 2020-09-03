PUEBLO, Colo. (CBS4)– Joey Chestnut is well known for eating a record 75 hot dogs at the 4th of July eating contest in Coney Island. Now, he’s coming to the Colorado State Fair.
The competitive eater will try to win the World Slopper eating competition in Pueblo on Saturday. Participants will have 8 minutes to eat as many quarter-pound burger patties on a 4-inch bun with a 4-inch long slice of cheese.
Green chile is smothered on top but the competitors don’t have to finish that part.
Last year’s winner will be defending his title. Darren Breeden is the 4th ranked eater and ate a little more than 28 burgers to win. Aurora’s Bryan Beard will also be competing.
The event will be livestreamed at 1 p.m. on Saturday from the Colorado State Fair’s website and on its Facebook page.