JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – As staff and some students return to the classroom in Jefferson County, the district is reporting several COVID-19 cases at a handful of schools. The cases are being seen in both students and staff.
As of Thursday morning, the district is reporting six staff cases and seven student cases. Students at four elementary schools (Van Arsdale, Eiber, Parmalee, and Shelton) and three middle schools (Dunstan, Moore, and Carmody) have tested positive. At Shelton Elementary, 18 people have been told to quarantine. That includes a student cohort of five, seven staff members, two bus drivers, two bus aides, and two siblings.
Quarantine breakdowns for the other schools were not available yet.
Staff at six schools – Connections Learning Center, Dennison Elementary, Deane Elementary, Arvada K-8, Stevens Elementary, and Colorow Elementary – have also tested positive.
Jeffco Public Schools is still in a remote learning model, but a small number students with a need for regular in-person learning have returned to schools. The district returns to in-person learning with a hybrid online model for those who have chosen that option on Tuesday, September 8th.