DENVER (CBS4) – An extraordinary shift in weather will occur in Colorado over the next 6 days. Record heat will build over the state for the Labor Day weekend followed by possible record cold and potential low snow levels on Tuesday.

First, Thursday will generally be a pleasant day with mostly sunny skies and mild temperatures in the 80s around Denver, Boulder, and Fort Collins. Most mountain towns will reach the 70s.

Then a weather pattern similar to what Colorado experienced in most of August will setup for Friday through Monday with highs in the 90s to near 100 degrees each day. Some metro area neighborhoods could even top 100 degrees Saturday and/or Sunday. Records are expected in Denver both days and it will be among the hottest Labor day weekends on record statewide.

Then a system that will quickly organize in northwest Canada this weekend will explode in size and strength as it races south toward Colorado. The result will be at least a 55 degree temperature drop from Monday afternoon to Tuesday night. At this time, the first freeze of the season is not likely in Denver but temperatures should eventually drop into the 30s. So, in theory, it could be cold enough for snow as low as 5,000 feet.

If low snow does manage to develop, most of it will melt at least below 9,000 feet thanks to very warm ground.

Otherwise rain is expected and considering 99% of Colorado is expecting at least moderate drought, precipitation in any form will be welcomed.

The last time measurable snow was reported in Denver was 20 years ago in the year 2000.

Until then, get ready to bake this weekend!