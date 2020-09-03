DEVELOPING STORYLowry board reverses policy: yard signs now allowed
CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Ben Warwick
Filed Under:Colorado Department of Labor and Employment, Colorado News

DENVER (CBS4) – The Colorado economy received some much-needed good news on Thursday. The Colorado Department of Labor and Employment announced Thursday the lowest number of unemployment claims since the pandemic hit.

(credit: CBS)

For the week ending August 29th, the state reported 5,837 regular initial claims. That is the lowest number of new regular claims since COVID-19 in mid-March.

Since mid-March, the state has reported 542,619 regular initial claims. The weekly report of Pandemic Unemployment Assistance claims was not released for the week of August 29th due to a data reporting issue.

The Department has paid out nearly $4.8 billion in unemployment benefits since March 29th. That number includes regular unemployment benefits and Pandemic Unemployment Assistance funds. Of that, $568.4 million has gone to gig workers or those who are self-employed who have filed for Pandemic Unemployment Assistance.

The Accommodation and Food Service industry made up the highest percentage of people filing for unemployment assistance at 12.8%. The Retail Trade industry is second at 11.4%, Healthcare and Social Assistance is third at 10.8%.

Ben Warwick

Comments
  1. Manning says:
    September 3, 2020 at 11:09 am

    This is because the timeline for job-attached claims has run out in the last couple weeks!!

    Reply

Leave a Reply