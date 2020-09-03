(CBS4) – As people head out of town this Labor Day weekend, the Colorado Department of Transportation is preparing for heavy traffic across the state. To reduce potential traffic delays, CDOT will suspend all construction-related lane closures on Friday through Tuesday.
Drivers should expect heavy traffic on Interstate 25 along the Front Range and Interstate 70 in the high country this weekend. But drivers should also be prepared for possible closures of Glenwood Canyon due to the Grizzly Creek Fire, the wildfire that forced the closure of I-70 through the canyon for two weeks last month.
Last year, Friday was the busiest day for travel on Labor Day weekend.
Gas prices are at their lowest levels in four years. The average in Colorado is $2.37 a gallon.