LOVELAND, Colo. (CBS4)– A young bear was relocated out of Loveland. Colorado Parks and Wildlife said they tranquilized the animal up a tree in a backyard near Tyler and Carlisle on Thursday.
The picture of the bear was taken after it was seen hanging out in a pear tree a few streets over.
The bear has been seen walking in that neighborhood in Loveland a couple of time over the past few days and wildlife officials thought it was best to get the bear back into the woods before it had the chance to connect with humans.