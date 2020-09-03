BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) – A 12-year-old boy had to use his Trump campaign yard sign to block the flying fists of an attacking woman on a Boulder street earlier this week. That’s according to police documents acquired by CBS4 on Thursday.
The attack happened just after noon on Monday when the boy was riding his bike northbound on Folsom Street near Glenwood Drive. Police said a woman on a moped passed him and spotted the sign that he had on the back of his bike. She then pulled a U-turn and drove up to him and started hitting him “in the back of the head and the arms” with closed fists, apparently because the boy supports President Donald Trump’s re-election bid. The woman then allegedly tried to take the sign away from the boy, but he was “using it to defend himself against the attack,” reporting officers said in their report.
The boy said he was struck between four and five times and also got scratched on the arm.
Police in Boulder want to find the woman. Anyone who has information about who she is and where she might be is asked to contact Boulder police. She was described as follows:
– White female
– In her 20s or 30s
– Blond/brownish hair that went past her shoulders
– Wearing a tan jacket, blue shirt, and blue jeans
The moped was grayish blue with a black seat.
It shouldn’t be too hard to root her out. Have an undercover twelve year old walk around with a boom box playing Lee Greenwood’s “God Bless The U.S.A. She’ll show herself.
Hi Jesse, isn’t it still a journalistic standard to report unverified allegations as allegations rather than confirmed facts. As in “according to” and “reportedly” as the video reporter did. I am not denying the possibility of this as reported just questioning why you adjusted the report to remove those proper journalistic caveats.
thanks in advance for correcting or clarifying.