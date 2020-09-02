DENVER (CBS4) – Colorado is home to all sorts of fundraisers that get people out and moving. The coronavirus has turned many of them virtual. Here’s some ways you can lace up your jogging or walking shoes and help a few great causes.

Through September: Peaks for Pets. The Dumb Friends League wants us to get outdoors with family, friends and pets to hike through the month of September. You get incentives for the elevation you gain and the registration fees help take care of homeless animals.

Through October 1: Walk The Canal. Coloradans are invited to help raise money to improve the High Line Canal trail. The 71-mile long canal cuts through the Denver area, running from Waterton Canyon to Green Valley Ranch. The goal is to raise $171,000 by Oct. 10, which will go toward planting trees and other improvements along the trail.

Sept. 11-13: 9/11 Heroes Run 5K Race Series. This race honors the nearly 3,000 lives lost on Sept. 11, 2001 as well as honoring veterans, military, first responders and frontline health care workers. Going virtual this year means you can choose your own date, time and location for running or walking at your own pace.

Sept. 12: Tour de Cure. Help in the fight against diabetes by hitting the streets around your neighborhood or hop on your stationary bike to rack up the miles for your fundraising goals. The hope is to have everyone up and moving Sept. 12 to raise money for diabetes research and support. People living with diabetes are at greater risk for complications from COVID-19. More than 34 million Americans are living with diabetes, 88 million have prediabetes and 90 percent of them don’t realize it.

Oct. 1-18: Run The Rocks. You have from Oct. 1st through the 18th to do a virtual 5K or 10K to support the American Lung Association. You can also choose to do a 1.3 mile event and you don’t even have to run. The Association encourages you walk, jog or even dance if you’re not up to running the rocks. You can even head to Red Rocks Park to log your event.