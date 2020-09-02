PUEBLO, Colo. (CBS4) – A 19-year-old man in Pueblo allegedly shot his father during a fight. The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to a shooting at a home Tuesday afternoon.
Quick response by our deputies to a reported shooting at a Pueblo West home led to the swift apprehension of the suspect, Victor Sanchez, 19. Sanchez was arrested for shooting his father, who had serious but non-life-threatening injuries. For more click https://t.co/Br8qWMcLP8 pic.twitter.com/MteAXjpqSL
— PuebloCounty Sheriff (@PuebloCountySO) September 2, 2020
They learned Victor Armando Sanchez was arguing with his dad, and it escalated into a physical fight. That’s when he allegedly took out a gun and fired a shot, hitting the 36-year-old father in the leg. He suffered serious injuries.
Sanchez was arrested on attempted first degree murder charges.