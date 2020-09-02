BREAKING NEWSA small plane crashed in Adams County, the coroner is at the scene
PUEBLO, Colo. (CBS4) – A 19-year-old man in Pueblo allegedly shot his father during a fight. The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to a shooting at a home Tuesday afternoon.

They learned Victor Armando Sanchez was arguing with his dad, and it escalated into a physical fight. That’s when he allegedly took out a gun and fired a shot, hitting the 36-year-old father in the leg. He suffered serious injuries.

Sanchez was arrested on attempted first degree murder charges.

