SALIDA, Colo. (CBS4) — A group of Salida residents are organizing a candlelight vigil for Suzanne Morphew at Riverside Park on Sept. 25. Morphew was reported missing on Mother’s Day, May 10, after leaving her home in Chaffee County to go for a bike ride.
Morphew’s brother, Andrew Moorman, hopes to recruit more than 1,000 volunteers for a five-day “army search” of the mountainous area where she was last seen, according to the Herald Bulletin.
“I’ve got to find my little sister, and I have to bring closure to my family. We were quiet for a while because the investigators asked that of us, but it’s time now to rally the troops and go west and find her,” said Moorman.
The search is tentatively scheduled for Sept. 23-28.
The vigil in Salida is being organized by The Factory Salon.
“As a local business that Suzanne visited, we feel it’s our duty to help keep awareness of her… and show love and support for her family,” organizers told CBS4.
Organizers plans to sell bracelets at the vigil to raise funds for Moorman’s search effort.
The public is asked to continue to report any information about this case by calling (719) 312-7530.