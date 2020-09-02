ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– A small plane crashed near 160th and Gun Club Road in Adams County on Wednesday afternoon. Only the pilot was on board the single-engine plane when it went down near Van Aire Estates.
The coroner was called to the crash scene after deputies said it appeared the pilot appeared to be deceased.
@ 12:16pm we were notified of a plane down around 160th Ave and Gun Club Rd.
Federal Aviation Admin & National Transportation Safety Board have been notified.
Deputies are on scene. pic.twitter.com/USNtCmbGaZ
— Adams Sheriff's Page (@AdamsCoSheriff) September 2, 2020
Witnesses said they saw the plane take off and after a few minutes heard what they believed to be the engine stall. The wings of the plane dipped and the plane began to spiral down.
What led up to the crash is being investigated. Both the FAA and National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the crash.