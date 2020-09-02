BREAKING NEWSA small plane crashed in Adams County, the coroner is at the scene
By Jennifer McRae
ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– A small plane crashed near 160th and Gun Club Road in Adams County on Wednesday afternoon. Only the pilot was on board the single-engine plane when it went down near Van Aire Estates.

(credit: Adams County)

The coroner was called to the crash scene after deputies said it appeared the pilot appeared to be deceased.

Witnesses said they saw the plane take off and after a few minutes heard what they believed to be the engine stall. The wings of the plane dipped and the plane began to spiral down.

What led up to the crash is being investigated. Both the FAA and National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the crash.

