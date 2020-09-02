Comments
LITTLETON, Colo. (CBS4) – Because of a positive COVID-19 case at Heritage High School, dozens will now have to quarantine. Those in close contact with the person will have to quarantine for two weeks.
Five staff members and 60 students have been notified by the Tri-County Health Department they need to quarantine due to their contact. The individual did in fact test positive.
Notifications have gone out, so those families who have not been notified have not come in contact with the positive case. Those who have been told to quarantine must continue remote learning until at least September 13, 2020.