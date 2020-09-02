Comments (2)
GREELEY, Colo. (CBS4) – Greeley police say a student at the University of Northern Colorado stopped cooperating with investigators following a report of an alleged hate crime. Police say the alleged assault happened off campus on Aug. 22.
Police say they interviewed witnesses, and while they verified there was an altercation at a party on 8th Avenue, none of the witnesses say any racial slurs were heard.
Police say they tried to follow-up with the victim, but they have not been successful. The case has been suspended unless they hear from the victim.
I mentioned at the beginning; This is rarely reported and can almost NEVER be confirmed. The person being beat understands entirely what happened and understands entirely what the future holds !!
Think About it… Put yourself in the same situation–After being beaten by a group of people you are always on the lookout for it to happen again. And “ratting ” on them will inevitably get you another beating… at the very least.. And so it continues!
and this is news how? another fake hate crime?