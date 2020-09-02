PUEBLO, Colo. (CBS4) – There’s no doubt about it, the food really makes the Colorado State Fair. Even though much of the fair is going virtual this year, you can still load up on those favorite foods.
You won’t be walking up to vendors — instead, the fair has extended it’s drive-thru food fair for the Labor Day Weekend.
If you head to the state fairgrounds in Pueblo, you can satisfy your cravings for everything from fried mac ‘n cheese to fried pickles. Pick up corn dogs, fry bread, fried pickles, even a turkey leg.
The drive-thru food fair will be open Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 11:30 a.m. until 7 p.m. Drive on Main Street of the fairgrounds where you’ll place your order. From there it’s on to the vendors to pick up your tasty treats.
Don’t forget to top everything off with a shaved ice!