COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4)– Colorado will be getting a little extra help cleaning up its mines. The Environmental Protection Agency opened a new office in Colorado Springs to focus on that specific issue.
The EPA said states like Colorado are still dealing with mining sites that impact the health of the land and waterways.
The new office will directly address new technology and strategies aimed at fixing those issues. The new location will assume oversight responsibilities for federal hardrock mining cleanup sites west of the Mississippi River.