DENVER (CBS4) – Denver police say nine people broke through a perimeter fence at the Denver Police Academy on Akron Way. Officers caught the suspects in the act Tuesday at around 9:30 p.m.
Investigators haven’t elaborated on what the suspect’s were planning to do, but some signs were defaced.
Six vehicles “associated with” the suspects were impounded. Police say they’re looking into whether more people were involved.
“If Denver residents have concerns and/or ideas about the future of policing in Denver, we encourage them to contact us and engage in productive dialogue,” said Denver Police Chief Paul Pazen.
The following suspects face second degree criminal trespass and other charges:
- Juvenile
- Juvenile
- Benjamin Behrman (09/25/1999)
- Christina Gatlin (08/28/1991)
- Richard Gonzales (09/03/1989)
- Lukas Leatham-Simbeck (08/11/2001)
- Rosemary Rianoshek (12/02/2000)
- Janette Steedley (05/04/1984)
- Jonathan Vogel (11/18/2001)
Denver police say they are unable to share a mugshot for Leatham-Simbeck.
