BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) – The University of Colorado Boulder announced it possibly found coronavirus in sewage from four residence halls on campus. They include Darly North, Darly South, Libby Hall and Willard Hall.
Students at Darley North and South and Libby Halls were notified on Wednesday afternoon. Willard Hall students were told on Wednesday night, the university says.
Students and staff are now being asked to get tested, specifically with saliva-based tests.
The university adds they are aware of two positive cases in an undisclosed sorority house, and one positive case in an undisclosed fraternity house. Officials say they are working with the county health department on what the next steps should be for students.
The university expects to get confirmation on diagnostic testing as early as Thursday.
“The next few days will be critical to our ability to maintain our current operating status. It is imperative that we all continue to follow public health orders, avoid large gatherings, wear masks and practice physical distancing,” said Dan Jones, Associate Vice Chancellor for Integrity, Safety and Compliance in a letter to students on Wednesday.
Earlier this summer, CBS4 profiled a new method in tracking coronavirus using sewage. Scientists at Colorado State University teamed up with CDPHE and MSU researchers to learn more about how COVID-19 is shed in human waste days before a person even becomes symptomatic, often within just 24 hours of contracting the virus.