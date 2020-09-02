Comments
He said faster test results are in the works and may even be available in Colorado as soon as next month.
“A lot of really cool technology being rolled out where it’s like 15 minutes, half an hour,” said Polis. “We do have a limited number of those tests and we are going to have a lot more of those next month. If you’re looking at what it looks like in October, November… probably 30 minutes.”
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4)– Gov. Jared Polis took a trip to Southern Colorado on Tuesday. He was checking out the response to the coronavirus pandemic.
Polis stopped at the Citadel Mall COVID-19 testing site in Colorado Springs and took one himself.
Polis also made different stops in Pueblo on Tuesday.
