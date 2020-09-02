Done With Doncic, Clippers Set For Nuggets' Murray, Jokic

Willy T. Ribbs On Superstar Racing Experience Series Coming To CBS In 2021: 'It's Like A Pro Bowl'The racing legend discusses joining the series, the new documentary on his life and career, and the best advice he ever got from Muhammad Ali.

Nuggets Edge Jazz 80-78 To Complete Comeback From 3-1 DownNikola Jokic made the tiebreaking basket with 27 seconds left and the Denver Nuggets advanced to the second round of the playoffs by the slimmest of margins, beating the Utah Jazz 80-78 in Game 7 on Tuesday night when Mike Conley's 3-pointer spun out at the buzzer.

'Tom Brady And Bill Belichick Changed The NFL Forever': Jeff Benedict On New England Patriots Book 'The Dynasty'Author Jeff Benedict takes us behind the scenes of the greatest dynasty in NFL history with never before told stories about the New England Patriots, Tom Brady and Bill Belichick.

CBS Sports Announces SEC On CBS Schedule For 2020, Highlighted By Alabama-LSU November 14The SEC is just a few weeks away from kickoff and CBS Sports will be there with coverage each Saturday through the season.

Still Alive! Colorado Avalanche Defeat Dallas Stars 6-3 In Game 5Faced with the prospects of going home, the Colorado Avalanche got rolling early and often.