DENVER (CBS4) – Colorado Gov. Jared Polis and state health experts spoke about their concern of the upcoming holiday weekend and whether Coloradans will maintain coronavirus safety practices. This after weeks of declining numbers in terms of hospitalizations and positive cases.
Experts worry the numbers will jump and mirror those from the days and weeks following July 4. They say there was 40% of people who social distanced themselves then, but that is now up to 75%.
If Coloradans don’t practice good hygiene, mask compliance and social distancing, more cases could start showing on Sept. 19.
However, the state was heading into the July 4 holiday worse than how we stand now.
“We would expect to see the September spike be smaller than the July spike,” said Dr. Jon Samet, Dean of the Colorado School of Public Health.
On Wednesday, the Center for Disease Control and Prevention told state government’s to prepare for a large-scale distribution of coronavirus vaccines by Nov. 1.
