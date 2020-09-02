Comments (3)
BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4)– The Boulder City Council approved a measure to allow lethal mitigation of a large prairie dog colony. That means that up to 6,000 prairie dogs will be killed starting next year.
The meeting for the city council went very late with the 8-1 vote in favor of the plan coming after midnight.
The plan calls for killing at least 3,000 and up to 6,000 prairie dogs by injecting carbon monoxide into burrows. The land in question is north of Jay Road and west of the Diagonal Highway.
Crews will also relocate up to 1,200 prairie dogs. Mitigation will begin next year.
Let’s understand that these are not canines, but rodents, more closely related to squirrels. They are not endangered and are vermin. Although cute, i think people would have less sympathy if they were called Prairie Squirrels and not dogs.
Boulder masquerades as righteous when they are really murderers. ME FIRST!
So sick. City council murderers will rot in hell. Good people: please fight back against the greedy evil that eats away at our city.