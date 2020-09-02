Comments (5)
BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) – Police in Boulder want to find a woman who attacked a 12-year-old boy who was riding his bike with yard sign supporting Pres. Donald Trump.
Police say it happened on Monday, at Folsom Street and Glenwood Drive.
According to the police report, a woman riding a moped passed the boy and saw the sign.
“The suspect made a U-turn and approached the victim and began assaulting him because of his political banner. The suspect then attempted to take the banner but was unsuccessful,” investigators stated.
The suspect was described as a white female, in her 20s or 30s, wearing a tan jacket, blue shirt, and blue jeans. The moped was blue or grey.
The assault is still under investigation.
Notice the very vague description of the suspect…..they should have just said “the boy was attacked by a man or woman aged 0 to 110 with no particular color and was riding a moped that was somewhere within the visible color spectrum.”
And….Boulder police will drop the investigation since arresting a liberal is against the code of Boulder.
Poor liberals….violence is their only answer since they cannot come up with a valid argument for their issues.
And the liberals say that it is Trump and conservatives who are causing the hate and violence.
The lunatic liberals are angry!