By Ben Warwick
(CBS4) – School is in full swing for most Colorado students, and it looks significantly different than normal. Several districts have already reported positive cases of COVID-19.

Below is an ongoing list of schools which have reported cases. This list is current as of 11:30 a.m on Wednesday, September 2nd, and will be updated as needed.

ELEMENTARY SCHOOLS

  • Sand Creek Elementary – Douglas County – One 6th grade cohort member tested positive August 23rd; All 6th graders quarantine for two weeks.
  • Hodgkins Leadership Academy – Westminster – 109 students and six staff members quarantined after a positive case on August 21st.
  • Soaring Eagles Elementary School – Colorado Springs – One positive case on August 21st; the affected classroom is in quarantine.
  • North Mesa Elementary School – Pueblo – One positive case; district is on remote learning.
  • Woodmen Roberts Elementary – Colorado Springs – One community member has COVID symptoms; some students and staff begin quarantine August 25th.
  • Ranch Creek Elementary – Colorado Springs – One community member has COVID-like symptoms; some students and staff begin quarantine August 25th.
  • Frontier Academy – Greeley – A positive COVID-19 test triggered the quarantine of a 5th grade corhort and two adults on August 24th. Others are waiting for testing results.
  • Frontier Elementary – Colorado Springs – One positive case on August 25th; several isolations and quarantine lead to a school-wide closure August 28th.
  • Belleview Elementary – Cherry Creek – One positive staff member; 5 other staff members told to quarantine on August 25th.
  • Pine Ridge Elementary – Cherry Creek – Daycare staff member (hadn’t been in the building since the school year started).
  • Vineland Elementary – Pueblo – Staff member possibly exposed; school will be closed until August 31st and remote learning continues.
  • Holly Ridge Elementary – Cherry Creek – One student with a positive case; 20 students and one teacher quarantined on August 28th.

MIDDLE SCHOOLS

  • Windsor Middle School – Windsor – A student tests positive August 21st; 11 staff and 37 students must quarantine.
  • Burlington Middle School – Burlington – Community member tests positive August 21st; close contacts identified by the district will quarantine.
  • Campus Middle School – Cherry Creek – One staff member tests positive August 25th; 2 students deemed close contacts must quarantine for two weeks.

HIGH SCHOOLS

  • Fort Lupton High School – Fort Lupton – At least two students test positive August 19th; all students will quarantine and learn remotely for two weeks.
  • Grandview High School – Cherry Creek – One student positive; eight students quarantined on August 25th.
  • Pinnacle High School – Federal Heights – One community member tests positive; students learn virtually August 25th and 26th.
  • Overland High School – Cherry Creek – One student with a positive case, and two others told to quarantine on August 26th.
  • Aspen Valley High School – Colorado Springs – One symptomatic student and several staff and students in close contact; e-learning begins August 28th until further notice.
  • Heritage High School – Littleton – One positive case prompts five staff members and 60 students to quarantine on September 1st.
  • Chaparral High School – Douglas County – One symptomatic individual prompts the isolation of 88 people connected to the school on September 1st.

This story will be updated as schools report new cases and closures.

