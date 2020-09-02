DENVER (CBS4) – A federal fire agency based in Boise, Idaho reported that four wildfires in Colorado have so far cost up to $77 million to fight: the Pine Gulch Fire, the Grizzly Creek Fire, the Cameron Peak Fire and the Williams Fork Fire.
The National Interagency Fire Center announced that more than 206,000 acres have burned as of Monday and are still burning.
An incident management situation report released by the agency on Monday shows that the Pine Gulch Fire near Grand Junction has cost $28 million, the Grizzly Creek Fire near Glenwood Springs has cost $25.5 million, the Cameron Peak Fire in western Larimer County has cost $16.1 million and the Williams Fork Fire in Grand County has cost $7.5 million.
The cost includes aircraft, equipment and emergency personnel, but not the restoration work.
