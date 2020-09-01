MORRISON, Colo. (CBS4) – Red Rocks Amphitheatre is getting ready to bring contemporary music concerts back to Red Rocks, at least in virtual form. Red Rocks Unpaused is a series of free live digital shows for three nights, starting Tuesday night.
The concerts will use Colorado’s world-renowned outdoor amphitheater as the “canvas” where the musicians and audiences will be able to interact with amphitheater images as the backdrop. That means messages from fans will be displayed on various images of Red Rocks so artists can see and react to them in real time. The audience will also be able to have input on the final encore song.
On Tuesday morning Copter4 video showed the setup going on for this all to happen. Many of the first rows of the venue were blocked off with light rigs.
The audience will also be able to offer suggestions about lighting and color schemes for the concerts, even to help decide how the light show should end.
And if you don’t like your seat, pick another by a different camera angle.
Up for first for Red Rocks Unpaused is Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats on Tuesday. That’s followed by Lil Baby with co-headliner Megan Three Stallion Wednesday night and country artist Sam Hunt with a surprise guest Thursday.
The concerts start at 8 p.m. every evening. Head to Twitter’s Live Event Page or visibleredrocks to get your Red Rocks concert on.