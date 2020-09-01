WEATHER UPDATESee all the Denver heat records that were broken in the month of August
By Jennifer McRae
DENVER (CBS4)The N Line will open later this month, on Sept. 21. This comes after years of construction, testing and delays on the service between Denver and Thornton.

Ahead of opening day, RTD will increase testing hours to 20 hours a day on the N Line. There will be crossing attendants for added precaution and train horns will be heard over the next few weeks.

The first 13 miles and seven stations will go through Denver, Commerce City, Thornton and Northglenn before expanding to 18.5 miles and nine stations up to Adams County.

  1. Gail Lindsey says:
    September 1, 2020 at 11:27 am

    Up here at the north end of Adams County, we do not expect the N line to be completed for years, if ever. It took quite a long time to get it to Eastlake.

    BTW, Thornton and Northglenn are IN Adams County.

