AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) — Aurora police say Joseph and Jossline Roland were robbed and killed after responding to an advertisement for a used car. A GoFundMe account has been set up to help their five children.

Police say the Rolands went to Southlands Mall on Aug. 14 to buy a Toyota RAV4 that was posted on the Letgo app by 18-year-old Kyree Brown. The RAV4 had been stolen a few days earlier.

According to the arrest affidavit, Brown said he met the couple at the mall and told them he accidentally brought the wrong vehicle title. He convinced them to follow him to an apartment on East Cornell Circle near South Parker Road.

When they got there, Brown told police he pointed the gun at Joseph Roland, while the couple was still in their car, and demanded the cash they brought to buy the RAV4. He said their car started moving and he decided to shoot Joseph — and accidentally shot Jossline, as well.

Joseph, 39, and Jossline, 40, were pronounced dead at the hospital, within five minutes of each other.

“Anyone who knew Joe and Jossline would remember they were always the first to help,” Brittany Southerland, who set up the GoFundMe account, wrote.

“They leave behind five sweet children,” Southerland wrote. “No amount of money can replace what they’ve lost, but maybe we can pull together and provide some financial security for them.”

According to the affidavit, Joseph Roland’s 17-year-old daughter told investigators she originally planned to go with him to buy the RAV4 — but her step-mother went instead.

After the deadly shooting, police say Brown posted the car for sale on the app again — under the user name Jessica Harlan. Investigators determined the likelihood of another innocent citizen being robbed and/or murdered was significant.

Brown was arrested on Aug. 27, after a chase which ended near 29th Avenue and Central Park Boulevard in Denver. He is expected to be formally charged with two counts of first degree murder on Thursday.