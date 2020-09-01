JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – A Jefferson County jury found a man guilty of murdering someone after being released from jail five days earlier. Jesus Bernal stabbed Brigido Badua at the Trails End Motel on West Colfax Avenue in 2019.
The two met less than a week before the stabbing when they were released from the Adams County jail.
Badua and his wife were staying at the motel, when Bernal arrived at their room on May 30, 2019.
“Bernal admitted that following a short conversation, he stabbed Badua in the heart with a large hunting knife. Bernal explained that he’d stolen the knife just a few days prior and carried it with him everywhere he went,” the First Judicial District Attorney’s Office stated in a news release.
Bernal was found guilty of second degree murder. He has six prior convictions.
Bernal now faces habitual criminal charges. If convicted of those counts, he could face up to 96 years in prison.