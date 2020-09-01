DENVER (CBS4) — A new study ranked the hardest-working states in the U.S. and Colorado came in at no. 7.
WalletHub compared the 50 states across 10 key indicators, ranging from average workweek hours to share of workers with multiple jobs to annual volunteer hours per resident.
WalletHub ranked the top 10 hardest-working states:
- North Dakota
- Alaska
- Wyoming
- Texas
- Nebraska
- Oklahoma
- Colorado
- Virginia
- Maryland
- Hawaii
“Even when given the chance to not work as hard, many Americans won’t. In fact, the average American only uses 54% of their available vacation time,” researchers stated.
“However, while it may seem as if workers are happily pursuing the American Dream, many individuals’ reasons for working hard may not be so pleasant,” researchers explained. “Some fear that if they take time off they will look less dedicated to the job than other employees, risking a layoff. Others worry about falling behind on their work or are concerned that the normal workflow will not be able to function without them.”
