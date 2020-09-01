DENVER (CBS4) – Officials with Denver Public Schools tell CBS4 they are “aware of concerns” regarding recent sexual assault allegations involving students, and a former student, of East High School. Denver Police says it is investigating the allegations.
“The Denver Police Department was alerted to an alleged sexual assault of a former East High school student and is investigating the matter,” a DPD spokesperson wrote to CBS4.
DPS says it is also looking into the allegations, using its “rigorous” review process policies.
DPS issued the following written statement to CBS4 Tuesday: “We are aware of the concerns and are following the district’s rigorous process for review of allegations of sexual harassment. When an allegation triggers our obligations as mandatory reporters, we first report the allegation to the police. While under review or investigation, we also work with the students involved to provide supportive measures, put safety plans in place if needed, and take steps to assure that there will be no retaliation or bullying that results. We take all allegations very seriously and seek to ensure that the process is fair and thorough for all involved. More information regarding the process can be found on our website here. We welcome anyone with additional information specific to the current concerns to connect directly with our Title IX Coordinator by emailing reportdiscrimination@dpsk12.org.”
Denver Police asks anyone with first-hand knowledge of any suspected assault or abuse to contact Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP or Safe2Tell Colorado at 1-877-542-7233. Information can be shared anonymously.