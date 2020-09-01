Comments
ALAMOSA, Colo. (CBS4) – There will be more land for hunters to choose from in southern Colorado. The Colorado Parks and Wildlife added 700 acres to the Higel State Wildlife Area in Alamosa.
The area is known for waterfowl and small game hunting. The Rio Grand runs through the land.
Between Feb. 15 and July 15, the area will be closed to the public in order to protect water birds nesting in the area.
CPW explains reservations are required when the area is open to the public:
- From Sept. 1 through Feb. 14, access is allowed by permit only on Saturdays, Sundays, Wednesdays and legal holidays. A total of 25 individual permits are issued per day.
- To make a reservation and to obtain a permit you must have a Colorado hunting or fishing license.
- Permits can only be obtained by sending an email to: montevista.wildlife@state.co.us. A maximum of two individual reservations can be made in one email. In the email, please include the date of the visit, full name, the customer identification number on the license, email address and phone number for each individual. The permit will be sent by email. The permit must be taken with you when visiting the Higel SWA.
- Reservations for weekends may be made up to 14 days in advance, but not less than two days before the Saturday of the weekend requested.
- Reservations for Wednesdays and holidays may be made up to 14 days in advance but not less than two days before the date requested.
- An additional five permits are available for a section known as the “Higel lease area.”
- By special request, accommodations can be made during closures for education or science purposes.