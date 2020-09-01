(CBS4) – The office of Colorado’s governor says it will review new action to expand protections for some renters. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced a temporary halt on evictions for people struggling to pay rent due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Renters will need to prove they meet certain qualifications, which include making less than $99,000 a year and being at risk of becoming homeless if they were evicted.
The office of Gov. Jared Polis released this statement to CBS4:
“Our administration is currently reviewing this recent federal action to see if it will really help Coloradans or is just empty words. The Governor has urged the federal government to take meaningful steps to address the most pervasive housing challenges Coloradans are facing due to the COVID-19 pandemic including rent assistance to help keep people in their homes. The Governor continues to call on the U.S. Senate to include a robust emergency rental assistance package in the urgent next round of stimulus relief.”
An official with the agency says “the CDC director has authority to take measures that he’s reasonably necessary to mitigate the spread of communicable disease,” CNN reports.