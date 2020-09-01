CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Danielle Chavira
LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Good news from the Cameron Peak fire line – crews gained their first containment of the fire since it started on Aug. 13. The fire is holding at 23,022 acres, and firefighters have contained 5% of it.

The fire on the western edge stopped due to sparse fuel along a ridgeline.

Crews continued to work on lines near the Crystal Lakes, Red Feather Lakes and Glacier View communities. They also worked on the Buckhorn Road area.

Highway 14 is closed between Rustic to Gouldd.

