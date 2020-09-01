MORRISON, Colo. (CBS4) – The owners of Bandimere Speedway in Morrison have scheduled what they call a “Stop the COVID Chaos” rally Tuesday night to protest measures by Gov. Jared Polis intended to slow the spread of coronavirus. An announcement about the Colorado race track’s free event makes no mention of social distancing or wearing of face masks being a part of it. It also doesn’t say that there is any limit on the number of people who are allowed to attend.

“Everyone is invited to join us as together we express our God given right to demand a stop to the COVID Chaos Governor Polis has inflicted upon all of us with his Executive Orders and Public Health Orders,” the news release from Bandimere states.

“Join with us as we celebrate God and country and the people of the great State of Colorado.”

Some racing on the speedway’s quarter mile track is planned as part of the rally. Speakers will also include members of the Bandimere family as well as Colorado House Minority Leader Patrick Neville, a Republican, and conservative pundit Michelle Malkin. Neville and Malkin recently filed a lawsuit intended to block Polis’ executive orders but the Colorado Supreme Court refused to hear it. The Bandimere family says they have decided to file a similar lawsuit, “since Governor Polis has not honored the spirit of the emergency powers law by repeatedly extending and expanding his authority and, regardless, because his Executive Orders and Public Health Orders are unconstitutional.”

The signature event at the rally will be a group photo, according to the release. It will take place at the end and everyone will gather on the race track for it. All attendees are encouraged to dress in red, white and blue colors and display American and Colorado flags.

In July, a judge issued a temporary restraining order against the speedway prior to a July 4 event that was expected to draw thousands more than the crowd limits in place due to COVID-19. Weeks later the speedway reopened after reaching an agreement with Jefferson County Public Health.

“We’ve negotiated, we’ve compromised, we’ve practically begged the Jefferson County Health Department to allow us just to run our business,” track president John Bandimere Jr. said at the time.

Learn more about the rally, which is scheduled to start at 6 p.m., at bandimere.com.