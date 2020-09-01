DENVER (CBS4) – Colorado’s Secretary of State says voters will have 368 ballot drop boxes available for the upcoming November election. There were 247 drop boxes in 2018.
Jena Griswold says the additional drop boxes will ensure “no American should have to choose between risking their health and exercising their right to vote.”
State officials say about 75% of Colorado mail ballot voters return their ballots to a drop box. They add new boxes will be sent to 27 counties which applied for more boxes this summer.
Around 20 boxes will be added to counties like Saguache County by Election Day, the state says. The county will get three more boxes, giving them a total of four drop boxes.
“Many of our towns are located a great distance from our Voter Service and Polling Center, and many of our voters are without reliable transportation. Additional drop boxes will provide a safe and efficient method for voters to return their ballots without needing to travel to our VSPC and putting themselves, and others, at risk,” said Saguache County Clerk and Recorder Trish Gilbert.
Around 330 voting centers will be open starting 15 days before Election Day. State officials say there will be safe coronavirus prevention measures in place.