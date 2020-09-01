AURORA, Colo. (CBS4)– Police in Aurora need help finding a truck involved in a shooting last month. Police say the driver started shooting at people in a parking lot on East Evans Avenue near South Chambers Road.
The shooting happened on Aug. 15. No one was hurt in the shooting but an apartment was damaged.
The truck is described as a newer black Dodge Ram with black rims and no front license plate.
Anyone with information regarding these crimes or recognizes the suspect in the sketch is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP (7867). You can text to CRIMES (274637) then title DMCS and enter your message or send an e-mail to metro-denvercrimestoppers.com. If the information you provide leads to the arrest and charging of a wanted individual, you can receive a cash reward up to $2,000.