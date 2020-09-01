WEATHER UPDATESee all the Denver heat records that were broken in the month of August
CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Jennifer McRae
Filed Under:Aurora News

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4)– Police in Aurora need help finding a truck involved in a shooting last month. Police say the driver started shooting at people in a parking lot on East Evans Avenue near South Chambers Road.

(credit: Aurora Police)

The shooting happened on Aug. 15. No one was hurt in the shooting but an apartment was damaged.

The truck is described as a newer black Dodge Ram with black rims and no front license plate.

(credit: Aurora Police)

Anyone with information regarding these crimes or recognizes the suspect in the sketch is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP (7867). You can text to CRIMES (274637) then title DMCS and enter your message or send an e-mail to metro-denvercrimestoppers.com. If the information you provide leads to the arrest and charging of a wanted individual, you can receive a cash reward up to $2,000.

 

 

Jennifer McRae

Comments

Leave a Reply