ARVADA, Colo. (CBS4) – The city of Arvada will award local artists $250,000 in relief funding following the coronavirus pandemic. The new grants are part of the CARES Act.
Artists can apply for the one-time grant of up to $3,000. Those who are eligible are visual, performing and literary artists 18 years or older. They will need to have currently lived in Arvada for at least a year.
Nonprofits which have called Arvada home for at least a year are also eligible.
“Applicants must verify their art as an income-generating source, verify loss of income due to COVID-19 and verify intended use of the funds,” the city stated in a news release.
Applications will be accepted through Sept. 15.