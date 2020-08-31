Comments
LAKEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – Lakewood police arrested two teenagers in a double homicide investigation in which two brothers were shot in a Walmart parking lot. The shooting happened on Aug. 23 at around 8 p.m.
Police say Damian Wikoff, 18, and Dillon Wikoff, 17, were killed.
Detectives and the U.S. Marshals Colorado Violent Offender Task Force arrested a 17-year-old boy from Denver and a 16-year-old boy in Commerce City.
Both face first degree murder charges. Police say this was not a random shooting.