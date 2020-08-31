CHAFFEE COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) — The brother of a missing Chaffee County woman says he suspects foul play in her disappearance — and he’s organizing his own search. Suzanne Morphew was reported missing on Mother’s Day, May 10, after leaving her home in Mayesville to go for a bike ride.

Suzanne’s brother, Andrew Moorman, organized a candlelight vigil for her in her hometown of Alexandria, Indiana over the weekend. It was part of a plea to his community to help him find his sister.

Moorman hopes to recruit more than 1,000 volunteers for a five-day “army search” of the mountainous area where she was last seen, according to the Herald Bulletin.

“I’ve got to find my little sister, and I have to bring closure to my family. We were quiet for a while because the investigators asked that of us, but it’s time now to rally the troops and go west and find her,” Moorman said.

The trip to search for Morphew is being organized by Profiling Evil, a team of criminal behavior and intelligence experts who have consulted on high-profile homicide and kidnapping investigations.

“Suzanne would never leave her home or her daughters, there’s just no way and she’s hidden way too well,” Moorman said. “A robber doesn’t do that, this is something other than that.”

The expedition is tentatively scheduled for Sept. 23-28. So far, dozens of people in the Alexandria community have said they will make the trip with him.

“We’re not gonna quit looking until we find my little sister,” Moorman said in an interview with Chris McDonough and Mike King of Profiling Evil. “If I have to put on the largest manhunt ever known to man, I’ll do it.”

“This has been a rough damn time,” Moorman said. “And yeah, we’ve been quiet because we did not want to fudge up and investigation. But now, I’m telling you right now, we’ll stop at nothing to find my little sister.”

“I want to give her a proper burial or a homecoming, which ever it will be.”

In July local, state, and federal investigators searched the Morphew property west of Salida again. At that time, investigators said they hadn’t ruled anyone out as a suspect.

“This case remains very active, as more than a dozen investigators are aggressively working this case on a daily basis,” Chaffee County Sheriff John Spezze said in July. “And until we determine what happened to Suzanne, we can’t discount any scenario or formally eliminate anyone from suspicion.”

In May, the sheriff’s office, the FBI and CBI conducted a three-day search at a residential construction site east of Salida. The property owner told CBS4’s Rick Sallinger that Suzanne’s husband, Barry, laid the dirt at the riverfront property.

Officials with the sheriff’s office said they did not make any connection to Suzanne’s case.

Family members say Barry Morphew was out of town, in Denver, when his wife disappeared. On May 17, he released a video pleading for his wife’s safe return.

“Oh Suzanne, if anyone is out there that can hear this, that has you, please, we’ll do whatever it takes to bring you back,” said Barry Morphew. “We love you. We miss you. The girls need you. No questions asked. However much they want, I will do whatever it takes to get you back. Honey, I love you. I want you back so bad.”

Investigators say more than 600 tips have been called into a designated tip line, and many searches have been performed throughout the county. The public is asked to continue to report any information about this case by calling (719) 312-7530.

The Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office is being assisted by the Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) in the investigation.

The investigation is still ongoing. It is still considered a missing person case.