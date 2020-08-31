Comments
PUEBLO, Colo. (CBS4) — Pueblo city officials are meeting Monday to discuss the future of the Christopher Columbus statue in town. It’s been the subject of heated debate the last few months, with people arguing about whether it should stay of go.
Leaders are considering a possible emergency ordinance to put the issue on the November ballot.
The monument is located at 100 E. Abriendo Ave., in front of the Rawlings Library.
It has been in that location for 115 years and is registered as a National Historic Place.
A plaque on the monument reads: “In memory of Christopher Columbus with the hope that the glorious date of October 12, 1095 may be remembered in the world.”
If Columbus had been black we would not be having this discussion. The plan is to remove everything that represents white people then they can go after white people to get rid of them/\.