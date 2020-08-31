Comments
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Colorado Human Services says an infant died while being cared for at an alleged illegal child care center in a home in Parker. The state issued the accused woman a cease and desist letter last week.
It’s not clear when the child died. Sky Ridge Medical Center reported the death to the county coroner.
Police say the woman was watching 16 children at the time of the child’s death, and most of the children were toddlers, according to a state report.
The state reminds parents and guardians of the free service, Colorado Shines, which provides resources to connect families with licensed, quality child care.