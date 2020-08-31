CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Danielle Chavira
Filed Under:Child Death, Douglas County News, Parker News

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Colorado Human Services says an infant died while being cared for at an alleged illegal child care center in a home in Parker. The state issued the accused woman a cease and desist letter last week.

It’s not clear when the child died. Sky Ridge Medical Center reported the death to the county coroner.

(credit: CBS)

Police say the woman was watching 16 children at the time of the child’s death, and most of the children were toddlers, according to a state report.

The state reminds parents and guardians of the free service, Colorado Shines, which provides resources to connect families with licensed, quality child care.

Danielle Chavira

Comments

Leave a Reply