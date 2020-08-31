Comments
LAS ANIMAS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Firefighters have contained more of the East Fork Fire burning near Trinidad in Las Animas County. The fire has burned 1,680 acres and is 15% contained.
Lightning sparked the fire on Aug. 22 near the Colorado-New Mexico state line.
Crews completed bulldozing fire lines around the fire, the last being along the southern flank.
Evacuations for residents in New Mexico have been lifted. The Lake Dorothy State Wildlife Area remains closed for crews and resources.