By Danielle Chavira
LAS ANIMAS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Firefighters have contained more of the East Fork Fire burning near Trinidad in Las Animas County. The fire has burned 1,680 acres and is 15% contained.

East Fork Fire map on Aug. 31. (credit: Colorado)

Lightning sparked the fire on Aug. 22 near the Colorado-New Mexico state line.

Crews completed bulldozing fire lines around the fire, the last being along the southern flank.

East Fork Fire (credit: Colorado Parks and Wildlife)

Evacuations for residents in New Mexico have been lifted. The Lake Dorothy State Wildlife Area remains closed for crews and resources.

