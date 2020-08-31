LONGMONT, Colo. (CBS4) — Developers broke ground on a very special community being built in Longmont. The Veterans Community Project, the City of Longmont, and HMS Development are building 26 tiny homes and a a 3,000-square foot community center just for veterans struggling with homelessness.
VCP Village will be located on two acres between Rogers and Nelson Roads, by South Anderson Street.
The developers say each single residency home will be 240-square feet; the Village’s five family homes are 340-square feet and can sleep up to seven people.
“VCP Village provides everything a Veteran needs to live with dignity and safety; trauma-informed design with new furniture, appliances, housewares, bedding, and utilities, free of charge,” the website states.
According to the Veterans Community Project, specially-trained case managers work with the veterans, one-on-one, to help them health and wellness, education, employment, financial literacy, and a personal support network. Once those goals are met, VCP will work to find permanent housing for each veteran.
Developers broke ground on Thursday. Gov. Jared Polis attended the event.