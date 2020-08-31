DENVER (CBS4) – Our August heat ends with another record-tying event. Our average August temperature ended at 77.0 degrees. This tied the all time record high for August of 77.0 degree from 2011. If we didn’t have the cooler temperatures on Friday, Saturday, and Monday we could have blown that record out of the water.
We also had 26 days above 90 degrees, a new record for the month. The previous record was 22 days from 2011. We spent 17 days above 95 degrees, which was also a new record for the month. This broke another 2011 record, which had been 12 days.
Also in August, we broke or tired seven daily record high temperatures.
After our quick cool down, we do expect to see more 90 degree days this week and weekend. So far this year, we have had 67 days in the 90s. The all time record is 72 days from 2012.